Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LT Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.45% YOY

LT Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.45% YOY

Livemint

LT Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.45% YoY & profit increased by 11.45% YoY

LT Foods Q1 Results Live

LT Foods Q1 Results Live : LT Foods announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 16.45% increase in revenue and an 11.45% rise in profit Year-on-Year.

Despite a slight 0.21% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw a 2.97% increase.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 9.3% quarter-on-quarter and 4.63% year-on-year.

The operating income decreased by 0.43% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 11.69% year-on-year.

EPS for Q1 stood at 4.41, marking an 11.36% increase year-on-year.

LT Foods delivered a -0.77% return in the last 1 week, while boasting impressive returns of 47.91% in the last 6 months and 42.74% Year-to-Date.

With a market cap of 10071.05 Cr, LT Foods has seen a 52-week high/low of 301.25 & 146.6 respectively.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 0.5 with the record date set as 06 Aug, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 06 Aug, 2024.

LT Foods Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2070.512074.81-0.21%1778.08+16.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total114.68104.92+9.3%109.6+4.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.9645.27-7.31%35.55+18.01%
Total Operating Expense1871.571875.01-0.18%1599.96+16.98%
Operating Income198.94199.81-0.43%178.12+11.69%
Net Income Before Taxes208.25204.48+1.85%181.23+14.91%
Net Income153.17148.76+2.97%137.44+11.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.414.28+3.04%3.96+11.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹153.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2070.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

