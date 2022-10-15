L&T Infotech declares Q2 results, net profit jumps 23% to ₹680 cr2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 05:40 PM IST
L&T Infotech net profit jumps 23% to ₹680 Cr in Q2FY23
L&T Infotech net profit jumps 23% to ₹680 Cr in Q2FY23
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. The firm reported a total net profit of ₹679.8 crore for the quarter that ended September 2022, climbing over 23% YoY from ₹551.70 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year.