L&T Infotech declares Q2 results, net profit jumps 23% to 680 cr

The consolidated revenue from operations of Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) grew by 28.39 per cent to ₹4,836.7 crore during the reported quarter from ₹3,767 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2FY23 the company's total expenses reached ₹4074.70 Cr compared to ₹3136.20 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year which logs in YoY growth of 29%. The company reported profit before tax (PBT) of ₹901.30 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹742 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter which results in YoY growth of 21%. The company's earnings per share (EPS) jumps to ₹38.75 in Q2FY23 from ₹31.50 recorded in the same quarter last year.