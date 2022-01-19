On Wednesday, L&T Infotech shares were down 2.26% to close at ₹6,714 apiece on NSE.
“We are happy to report 9.2% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency. This is our best ever quarterly sequential growth since listing. Our ongoing revenue momentum sets us up to deliver our highest year-over-year growth as a publicly listed company. We continue to have incredible conversations with our customers on their digital transformation journeys," said Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD of L&T Infotech.
In dollar terms, revenue during the third quarter came in at $553 million, a growth of 8.7% quarter-on-quarter and 29% year-on-year.
Indian IT services companies have been reporting a higher pick-up in business during the pandemic, as businesses shift to rely higher on digital interventions to continue.
L&T Infotech has hired over 1,200 people on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall employee strength to 44,200, and said will continue hiring as the business grows.