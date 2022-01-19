L&T Infotech on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of ₹612 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021, up 18% from ₹518 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 31% to ₹4,137 crore for the December quarter as against ₹3,152 crore in the last year period.

On Wednesday, L&T Infotech shares were down 2.26% to close at ₹6,714 apiece on NSE.

“We are happy to report 9.2% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency. This is our best ever quarterly sequential growth since listing. Our ongoing revenue momentum sets us up to deliver our highest year-over-year growth as a publicly listed company. We continue to have incredible conversations with our customers on their digital transformation journeys," said Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD of L&T Infotech.

In dollar terms, revenue during the third quarter came in at $553 million, a growth of 8.7% quarter-on-quarter and 29% year-on-year.

Indian IT services companies have been reporting a higher pick-up in business during the pandemic, as businesses shift to rely higher on digital interventions to continue.

L&T Infotech has hired over 1,200 people on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall employee strength to 44,200, and said will continue hiring as the business grows.

The CEO said attrition, which has shot up to 22.5% as demand for talent soared, will also come down.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.