L&T Infotech Q4 results: Net profit rises 17% YoY; board approves dividend

L&T Infotech Q4 results: Net profit rises 17% YoY; board approves dividend2 min read . 05:54 PM IST
L&T Infotech on Tuesday reported consolidated net profit of ₹637 crore for the January-March period, up 17% when compared with ₹545 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose 32% year-on-year to ₹4,301 crore for the quarter under review. The same was ₹3,269 crore in the same period last year.
“We are delighted to cross the $2 billion revenue milestone with record growth of 26% in FY22, our strongest since listing. Our growth has been broad-based across verticals, service lines, client buckets and geographies. The year has seen the highest new client openings and net headcount additions," said L&T Infotech CEO Sanjay Jalona.
In dollar terms, revenue grew 27% over last year at $570 million during the fourth quarter, while the constant currency revenue growth stood at 29%.
On Tuesday, L&T Infotech shares closed 8.32% lower at ₹5,385 apiece on NSE.
Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Larsen and Toubro is weighing a merger between two of its publicly traded software firms Mindtree and L&T Infotech.
The boards of Mindtree Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., two software units controlled by the Mumbai-based engineering firm, could consider share swap ratios for the merger as early as next week.
Larsen acquired control of Mindtree in 2019. The conglomerate holds about a 61% stake in the company, which has a market value of $8.3 billion, and has around 74% of L&T Infotech, which has a market capitalization of $13.6 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
However, both the companies denied the report saying they are speculative in nature.
The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
"In Q4, we won 4 large deals with net new TCV of over $80 million. Our deal pipeline continues to be robust, and we remain confident of maintaining industry leading growth in the coming year as well," Jalona said.