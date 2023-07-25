L&T Q1 results: Net profit may rise 25% YoY to ₹2,130 crore; to consider share buyback1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST
L&T’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY24 is expected to grow around 25% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,130 crore, according to average analysts’ estimates.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the infrastructure major, is set to announce Q1 results on Tuesday (July 25). The company is expected to see strong earnings growth in the quarter ended June 2023 on the back of healthy order book.
