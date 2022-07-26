L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to 1,702 cr; revenue jumps over 22%

Further, in the energy projects segment, the company secured orders amounting to ₹4,366 crore in Q1FY23 registering substantial growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, with receipt of a large order from the Middle East in the Offshore vertical of the Hydrocarbon business. International order inflow constituted 91% of the total order inflow of the segment during the quarter. The business customer revenues were at ₹5,073 crore in Q1FY23 recording a growth of 3% y-o-y, largely attributed to the pickup of execution momentum in the Power business. Further, in Q1 of this fiscal, the EBITDA margin of the segment stood at 8.5% improving from 7.5% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, on account of execution cost savings in a few projects.