L&T Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to ₹2,493 crore, revenue up by 34%1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:04 PM IST
L&T Q1 Results: The company received orders worth ₹ 65,520 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, registering a strong y-o-y growth of 57%
Larsen & Toubro Limited released their April-June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a net consolidated profit of ₹2,493 crore which was 46% more than ₹1,702 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year. The revenue from operations of the company jumped 34% from ₹35,853 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹47,882 crore during the Q1FY24 period.
