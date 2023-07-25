L&T Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to 2,493 crore, revenue up by 34%

L&T Q1 Results: Buyback worth ₹ 10,000 crore

The Board of Directors of L&T approved a proposal to buyback through the tender offer route equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹10,000 crore (excluding tax on buy-back). The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders. Further, the Board of Directors has also approved a special dividend of ₹6 per equity share.