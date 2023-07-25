Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to 2,493 crore, revenue up by 34%

L&T Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to 2,493 crore, revenue up by 34%

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:04 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • L&T Q1 Results: The company received orders worth 65,520 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, registering a strong y-o-y growth of 57%

L&T Q1 Results

Larsen & Toubro Limited released their April-June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a net consolidated profit of 2,493 crore which was 46% more than 1,702 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year. The revenue from operations of the company jumped 34% from 35,853 crore in Q1FY23 to 47,882 crore during the Q1FY24 period.

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of L&T jumped 23% during the quarter ending June 2023 as it reached 4,869 crore from 3,953 crore during the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin declined marginally to 10.2% in the period under review from 11% during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Company received orders worth 65,520 crores at the group level during the quarter ended June 2023, registering a strong YoY growth of 57%. During the quarter, orders were received across diverse segments like Rail, Renewables, Rural Water Supply, Transmission & Distribution, IT & Office Space, and Onshore & Offshore verticals of the Hydrocarbon business.

International orders at 27,646 crore during the quarter comprised 42% of the total order inflow. The consolidated order book of the group is at 412,648 crore as on June 30, 2023, with international orders having a share of 29%.

L&T Q1 Results: Buyback worth 10,000 crore

The Board of Directors of L&T approved a proposal to buyback through the tender offer route equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 10,000 crore (excluding tax on buy-back). The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders. Further, the Board of Directors has also approved a special dividend of 6 per equity share.

L&T Q1 Results: Buyback worth 10,000 crore

On Tuesday, the shares of L&T settled 1.67% lower at 2,561.95 apiece ahead of the Q1 results. Earlier, the shares hit an intraday low of 2,553.60 apiece

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
