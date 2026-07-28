US-Iran war weighs on L&T, trims Q1 margins, West Asia order inflow

The US-Iran war weighed on the margins and order inflow for Larsen & Toubro Ltd for the second straight quarter, even as one-off gains and a large order in Europe helped India's largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company report better headline numbers.

The company’s management is hopeful of a resurgence in the current quarter in order inflow from West Asia, now arguably the most important geography for its infrastructure business. It also expects a return to normal project execution timelines, as slower execution is eating into its margins.

L&T reported a profit of ₹4,123 crore attributable to owners during the quarter ended 30 June, up 14% year-on-year but below the ₹5,266 crore consensus estimate of six analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How has the US-Iran war impacted L&T's order inflow and margins? ⌵ The US-Iran war has negatively affected L&T's margins and order inflow for two consecutive quarters, causing delayed project execution and increased costs. 2 What measures is L&T taking to address margin compression due to geopolitical tensions? ⌵ L&T is focusing on minimizing disruptions to project execution and hopes to recover some cost escalations once the geopolitical situation stabilizes. 3 What was L&T's order book status at the end of the recent quarter? ⌵ At the end of the quarter, L&T's order book reached ₹7.8 trillion, its highest ever, with substantial contributions from international orders. 4 Why did L&T experience a decline in its EBITDA margin this quarter? ⌵ L&T's EBITDA margin declined primarily due to the impact of the ongoing war in West Asia, which led to slower execution and increased project costs. 5 What does L&T expect for its order inflow from West Asia in the coming quarter? ⌵ L&T is hopeful for a resurgence in order inflow from West Asia, which is a crucial region for its infrastructure business, with expectations of returning to normal project execution timelines.

The company's revenue grew by 7% on year to ₹67,942 crore, beating the street estimate of ₹67,545 crore. However, the top line included one-off gains from the sale of its thermal power plant at Punjab's Nabha in Torrent Power, according to R. Shankar Raman, its president and whole-time director-finance.

Margin compression Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dipped 3% on-year to ₹6,117 crore, falling short of street expectations of ₹6,535 crore. Ebitda margin declined by 92 basis points to 9%.

The company attributed the decline in Ebitda and margin primarily to the West Asia war. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz delayed material shipments to project sites in the region, delaying execution and adding to costs, Shankar Raman said during a post-earnings media briefing on Tuesday.

L&T expects some of the recent cost escalations to be reimbursed once the situation stabilizes. However, presently, the focus remains on minimizing disruptions to project execution, Shankar Raman said.

“The margin impact in the infrastructure segment has hurt the overall margins. This was due to slower execution in the infrastructure segment due to the war,” said Amit Anwani, vice president and lead analyst for capital goods, industrials and defence at brokerage PL Capital.

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Order book The company booked fresh orders worth ₹1.08 trillion during the quarter, 14% more than the year ago. About 56% of these orders came from overseas, consistent with its trend of international business outpacing domestic work.

However, a single ₹33,000 crore order from Europe skewed order bookings. Excluding this, international order inflows dropped sharply.

“In terms of geographical spread, Europe, which used to be a little muted in our stack, has become pronounced because of this large order,” Shankar Raman said. “The Middle East (West Asia) looks dwarfed in comparison to this in the current quarter. But let me assure you that opportunities in the Middle East continue to be encouraging.”

Order inflow is a bellwether for the infrastructure major, as it provides visibility into the company's revenue. The company’s orderbook stood at ₹7.8 trillion at the end of the quarter, its highest-ever.

“I think the order inflow was fine as they won one mega offshore wind order in Europe worth more than ₹30,000 crore,” Anwani said.