L&T Q2 Results Live Updates: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the engineering and construction conglomerate, will today announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. L&T is expected to report strong net profit and sales growth on robust IT, Energy Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and developmental projects. L&T’s net profit in Q2FY24 is estimated to rise 25% YoY to ₹2,786 crore, while its revenue is expected to grow 18% YoY to ₹50,460 crore. Strong tender pipeline from domestic as well as exports market is likely to drive order inflows. Stay tuned to L&T Q2 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
Approximately 109 companies will release their September quarter results today. A handful of major companies that will be releasing their Q2 results, include Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Read here
