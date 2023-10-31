L&T Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit likely to rise 25%, revenue growth seen at 18% YoY on strong orders

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST

L&T Q2 Results Live Updates: L&T is expected to report strong net profit and sales growth on strong IT, Energy Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and developmental projects. L&T’s net profit in Q2FY24 is estimated to rise 25% YoY, while its revenue is expected to grow 18% YoY.