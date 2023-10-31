Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to 3,222 crore, revenue up 19% YoY
BREAKING NEWS

L&T Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to 3,222 crore, revenue up 19% YoY

Livemint

  • L&T Q2 Results: Net profit rises 45% to 3,222 crore, revenue up 19% YoY

Mint Image

Larsen & Toubro reported a net profit of 3,222 crore in the September 2023 quarter, higher by 45 percent as against the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 19 percent on-year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
