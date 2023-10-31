BREAKING NEWS
L&T Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹3,222 crore, revenue up 19% YoY
Larsen & Toubro reported a net profit of ₹3,222 crore in the September 2023 quarter, higher by 45 percent as against the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations increased by 19 percent on-year.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
