Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹3,395 crore, revenue up 21% YoY; Order book crosses ₹5 lakh crore

L&T Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹3,395 crore, revenue up 21% YoY; Order book crosses ₹5 lakh crore

Nikita Prasad

L&T Q2 Results: Net profit rose five per cent in the September quarter In Picture: Larsen and Toubro hoarding in Mumbai.

L&T Q2 Results: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday posted a 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to 3,395 crore in the September 2024 quarter on account of higher income.

The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at 3,223 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

"The company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of 3,395 crore, registering a growth of five per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," the filing said.

During the period under review, its consolidated income rose to 62,655.85 crore from 52,157.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses in the September quarter increased to 57,100.76 crore against 47,165.95 crore a year ago.

"We have delivered yet another quarter of strong financial performance despite the continuing global macro economic volatility. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continue to perform well. We have a record order book of 5 lakh crore-plus that is a testimony of our proven competence in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing and project management," its Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
