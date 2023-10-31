L&T Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 25%, revenue to grow 18% YoY on strong orders
L&T is expected to see 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 to ₹2,786 crore, as per average analysts’ estimates.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the engineering and construction conglomerate, is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today. L&T is expected to report strong earnings growth on robust IT, Energy Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and developmental projects.