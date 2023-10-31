Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the engineering and construction conglomerate, is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today. L&T is expected to report strong earnings growth on robust IT, Energy Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and developmental projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The capital goods companies are likely to report healthy performance in Q2FY24 owing to strong opening order books, continued execution momentum, favorable product mix and better orders from domestic as well as key export markets such as Middle East (ME), Americas, SAARC, Africa etc, analysts said.

Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to see 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 to ₹2,786 crore, as per average analysts’ estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had reported a net profit of ₹2,228.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net profit in Q1FY24 was ₹2,493 crore.

The company’s revenue in Q2FY24 is estimated to grow 18% YoY to ₹50,460 crore from ₹42,762.6 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the July-September 2023 quarter, L&T announced orders in the range of ₹24,500 crore- ₹44,500 crore.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects 24% YoY improvement in core EPC revenues as it bakes in improved construction activity across projects during the quarter.

“This implies 39% YoY growth for H1FY24 for relevant government projects of L&T versus 40%+ YoY growth over 5MFY24 for the underlying aggregate capex for key customers (center, states, PSUs)," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

At the operational level, L&T’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter is expected to rise 8.8% to ₹5,329 crore from ₹4,899.4 crore YoY.

However, EBITDA margins are likely to contract by around 96 basis points (bps) to 10.5% from 11.5% on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prabhudas Lilladher expects L&T’s consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by growth in IT, Energy Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and developmental projects. Strong tender pipeline from domestic as well as exports market is likely to drive order inflows.

“L&T is well-placed to benefit from overall diversified tender prospects with better order conversion in the domestic market, significant traction in capex from oil exporting countries, mainly hydrocarbon segment and expected uptick in private capex," Prabhudas Lilladher said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It expects L&T to report revenue and PAT CAGR of 12.8% and 20.6% between FY23-FY25E.

Going ahead, L&T’s management commentary on tender pipeline and status of non-core assets like Nabha power, metro ridership & financial assistance will be key monitorables.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

