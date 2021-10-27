Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >L&T Q2 results: Profit falls 67% to 1,819 crore

L&T Q2 results: Profit falls 67% to 1,819 crore

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, L&T shares were down 1.02% to close at 1,778 on NSE.
2 min read . 05:49 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • L&T Q2 results: Revenue from operations increased 12% to 34,772 crore as compared to 31,034 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) consolidated net profit fell 67% to 1,819 crore in the second quarter. It was 5,520 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The consolidated adjusted PAT or profit excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations) for the quarter came in at 1,723 crore, registering a growth of 56% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased 12% to 34,772 crore as compared to 31,034 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company bagged orders worth 42,140 crore during the September quarter, registering a robust growth of 50% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Orders were received in various segments like Oil & Gas, Metros, Rural Water Supply, Minerals and Metal, Public Space and Power Transmission and Distribution.

The international orders at 22,116 crore during the quarter comprised 52% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the group was at 3.30 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021, at near record levels, with international orders having a share of 23%.

L&T said it continues to focus on profitable execution of its large projects order book, leverage the strong growth momentum in its IT & TS portfolio, cost optimization measures through automation and intensive use of digital technologies, release of funds through improved working capital management and a phased divestment of noncore assets.

The company is confident of building on the current business momentum and is committed to creation of sustainable returns to its stakeholders.

Segment wise, infrastructure segment secured orders of 12,108 crore during the reporting period, a decline of 17% over last year, while power segment saw an order inflow of 143 crore.

