L&T Q3 net profit rises 24% to ₹2,553 cr, revenue grows 17%3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s consolidated net profit was up 24% from a year ago to ₹2,553 crore in the third quarter of 2022-23
Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s consolidated net profit was up 24% from a year ago to ₹2,553 crore in the third quarter of 2022-23. Even after adjusting for one-offs, recurring net profit stood at ₹2,456 crore, growing 20% compared to a net profit of ₹2,055 crore in the year ago.
