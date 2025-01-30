L&T Q3 PAT rises 14% to ₹3,359 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹3,359 crore for December quarter 2024-25 on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹2,947 crore for the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations increased 17 per cent to ₹64,668 crore over ₹55,128 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Advertisement

The company said that the revenue growth was on the back of strong order book and ramp-up in execution momentum across its projects and manufacturing businesses.

L&T received its highest-ever quarterly orders of ₹1,16,036 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent.

During the quarter, orders were received across multiple geographies and diverse sectors like thermal power, renewable, power transmission, precision engineering, minerals and metals, water, commercial buildings and hydrocarbon onshore.

Advertisement

International orders at ₹62,059 crore during the quarter comprised over 50 per cent of the total order inflow.

The order book of the group as on December 31, 2024, was at ₹5,64,223 crore.

"This quarter has ended on a strong note for us. We have achieved the highest-ever quarterly order inflow in the company’s history, consequently our order book is at a record high. Our commitment to timely execution, operational excellence and a customer-centric approach is reflected in our healthy financial performance," company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Advertisement

The company said that it will continue to pursue its objective of a volume- led profitable and return accretive growth. It has robust order prospects for the near term and is confident of maintaining its growth momentum by leveraging the emerging opportunities and maximising shareholder value on a sustainable basis.