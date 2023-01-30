Larsen and Turbo on Monday reported 24 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹2,553 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹2,055 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 17 per cent to ₹46,390 crore aided by improved execution in the infrastructure projects segment and continued growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio.. It includes international revenues during the quarter at ₹17,317 crore which constituted 37 per cent of the total revenue.

The company received orders worth ₹60,710 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 21 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.