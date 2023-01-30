Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
L&T Q3 profit up by 24% to 2,553 cr, revenue up by 17%

L&T Q3 profit up by 24% to 2,553 cr, revenue up by 17%

1 min read . 04:22 PM ISTLivemint
L&T construction won ordersin the range of 1,000 crore - 2,500 crore (Mint)

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 17 per cent to 46,390 crore

Larsen and Turbo on Monday reported 24 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 2,553 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 2,055 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 17 per cent to 46,390 crore aided by improved execution in the infrastructure projects segment and continued growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio.. It includes international revenues during the quarter at 17,317 crore which constituted 37 per cent of the total revenue.

The company received orders worth 60,710 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 21 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

