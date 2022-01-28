L&T Q3 result: Profit down 17% to 2,055 crore; revenue grows to 39,563 cr

L&T bagged orders worth ₹50,359 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering a decline of 31 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Friday its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year declined by 17 per cent to ₹2,055 crore when compared with the same period of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Friday its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year declined by 17 per cent to ₹2,055 crore when compared with the same period of last year.

The company has posted consolidated revenue of ₹39,563 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering a year-on-year growth of 11 per cent. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The company has posted consolidated revenue of ₹39,563 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering a year-on-year growth of 11 per cent. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The increase reflects an improving project execution momentum and robust growth in the IT&TS portfolio," L&T said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's international sales during the quarter stood at ₹14,541 crore, which is 37 per cent of the total revenue.

For the nine months period ended December 31, 2021, the consolidated revenues stood at ₹103,671 crore recording a y-o-y growth of 18 per cent with international revenues during the nine month period at ₹38,045 crore constituting 37 per cent of the total.

For the first three quarters of the current financial year, the company's consolidated net profit after tax declined by 39 per cent to ₹5,049 crore compared with the corresponding period of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T bagged orders worth ₹50,359 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering a decline of 31 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year. In 2020-21 L&T had secured the biggest ever EPC contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail in the Infrastructure segment.

The International orders at ₹20,521 crore during the quarter comprised 41 per cent of the total order inflow, with receipt of large value international orders in Hydrocarbon Offshore, it added. (ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.