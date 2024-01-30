Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15% YoY to 2,947 crore; revenue rises 19%

L&T Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15% YoY to 2,947 crore; revenue rises 19%

Livemint

  • L&T Q3 results: The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped to 2,947 crore from 2,553 crore posted during the year-ago period

L&T Q3 results

Multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) released their October-December quarter results on Tuesday and reported a 15% jump in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped to 2,947 crore from 2,553 crore posted during the year-ago period.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

