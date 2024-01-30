L&T Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15% YoY to ₹2,947 crore; revenue rises 19%
- L&T Q3 results: The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped to ₹2,947 crore from ₹2,553 crore posted during the year-ago period
Multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) released their October-December quarter results on Tuesday and reported a 15% jump in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped to ₹2,947 crore from ₹2,553 crore posted during the year-ago period.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
