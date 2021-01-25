L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 5% to 2,467 cr; order book at record high

It's Defence Engineering Segment received orders worth ₹705 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 which were mainly domestic, registering substantial growth on a low base of the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The order book of the segment stood at ₹8,795 crore as on December 31, 2020, with export orders constituting 13 per cent. Customer revenue from the segment was ₹1,022 crore with Ebitda margin at 16.9 per cent. The reported total revenue came in at ₹1,024 crore, up 2 per cent YoY.

