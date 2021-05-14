Mumbai: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported that its consolidated net profit rose 3% to ₹3298 crore in March quarter compared to ₹3,197 crore in the same quarter last year.

A Bloomberg poll of 10 analysts had estimated a net profit of ₹3,042.70 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8.69% year-on-year to ₹48,088 crore from ₹44,245.28 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share During the year the Company had declared a special dividend of ₹18 per equity share as an interim dividend, post the divestment of the Electrical & Automation business.

The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31 stood at ₹50,651 crore, registering a fall of 12% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The consolidated order book of the group stood at ₹3,27,354 crore as of March 31, 2021, registering a growth of 8% over March, 2020. International orders constitute 21% of the total order book.

International revenue during the quarter stood at ₹15,851 crore, which constituted 33% of the total revenue.

Infrastructure Segment segment recorded order inflow of ₹31,256 crore, registering a decline of 24% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Segment secured the highest ever order inflow of ₹102,702 crore, during the year ended March 31, 2021, registering a growth of 4% compared to previous year. During the year, two marquee orders of High-Speed Rail (including the largest ever EPC order in history of India), order for longest river bridge and order for the biggest Solar PV plant.

Heavy engineering segment secured orders at ₹1,778 crore during the quarter, almost a 79% YoY growth with receipt of a large order in nuclear business. International orders constituted 7% of the total order inflow.

Power segment, recorded order inflow of ₹792 crore for the January-March quarter, on receipt of an order for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD). The order book of the segment stood at ₹12,844 crore as at March 31, 2021, a de-growth of 19%, due to low order inflows. The international order book constitutes 6% of the total order book.

It's Defence Engineering Segment received customer revenues of ₹1,136 crore during the quarter January-March 2021 recording a y-o-y growth of 43% on strong execution of projects in Weapons & Engineering System business. International revenues constituted 19% of the total customer revenues of the segment during the quarter.

The Military Communication Business of Defence Engineering Segment has been transferred with effect from April 1, 2020 to Smart World and Communication business and reclassified to "Others Segment". Accordingly, previous year figures are regrouped wherever necessary.

The Hydrocarbon Segment secured orders valued at ₹17,729 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decline of 15% compared to previous year, attributed to drop in order prospects in the Middle East. International order inflow constituted 17% of the total order inflow of the segment.

The segment order book stood at ₹44,179 crore as at March 31, 2021, with the international order book constituting 36%.

IT & Technology Services Segment, which comprises L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services and Mindtree reported customer revenue of ₹6763 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, registering a q-o-q growth of 4% & y-o-y growth of 7%, led by L&T Infotech. Export billing constituted 93% of the total customer revenues of the segment for the quarter.

“During the year FY 2020-21, India despite stiff lockdowns, reverse labour migration, supply chain disruptions, a resultant deep GDP contraction, still did well to recover to the path of economic recuperation and full recovery. The investment focussed Union Budget 2021 and the growth supportive measures taken by the Government viz. increased allocations for capital expenditure under the NIP, the expanded production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, FDI policy, and the ease of doing business will only reinforce the process of economic revival. The support by a credit expansive interest regime will provide further fillip to the investment climate" L&T said in a statement.

Shares of L&T gained 2.21% to close at ₹1415.50 on Friday on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.09% to close at 48,732.55 points.

