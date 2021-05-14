L&T Q4 net profit rises 3% to 3,293 crore; beats estimates

“During the year FY 2020-21, India despite stiff lockdowns, reverse labour migration, supply chain disruptions, a resultant deep GDP contraction, still did well to recover to the path of economic recuperation and full recovery. The investment focussed Union Budget 2021 and the growth supportive measures taken by the Government viz. increased allocations for capital expenditure under the NIP, the expanded production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, FDI policy, and the ease of doing business will only reinforce the process of economic revival. The support by a credit expansive interest regime will provide further fillip to the investment climate" L&T said in a statement.

