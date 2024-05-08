Active Stocks
L&T Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹4,396 crore; dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

L&T Q4 Results: The infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹67,078.7 crore, compared to ₹58,335 crore in the year-ago period.

L & T, Larsen and Toubro hoarding in Mumbai.Premium
L & T, Larsen and Toubro hoarding in Mumbai.

L&T Q4 Results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 8, reporting a rise of 10.3 per cent in net profit at 4,396 crore, compared to 3,987 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 15 per cent to 67,078.7 crore, compared to 58,335 crore reported in the year-ago period.

 

 

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 08 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST
