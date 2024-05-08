L&T Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹4,396 crore; dividend declared; 5 key highlights
L&T Q4 Results: The infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹67,078.7 crore, compared to ₹58,335 crore in the year-ago period.
L&T Q4 Results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 8, reporting a rise of 10.3 per cent in net profit at ₹4,396 crore, compared to ₹3,987 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 15 per cent to ₹67,078.7 crore, compared to ₹58,335 crore reported in the year-ago period.