For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company said that it recorded consolidated revenues at ₹135,979 crore from continuing operations, registering a decline of 7%, attributed to revenues lost due to lockdown related disruptions in the first two quarters of the year and new norms of social distancing, quarantine procedure and safety protocols, coupled with supply chain disruptions impacting project execution progress, though with declining severity, throughout the year. The International revenues during the year at 50,463 crore constituted 37% of the total revenue.