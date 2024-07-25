In L&T's monster order target, echoes from India's roaring infra, energy sectors
Summary
- The company's consolidated order book grew 19% year-on-year in the June quarter, with the share of international orders at 38%.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., the country’s largest engineering and construction firm, on Wednesday projected its order-book size to swell to ₹9 trillion by the end of this fiscal from ₹4.9 trillion at the end of Q1on the back of a stronger-than-ever pipeline of large projects, in a reflection of the rising activity in the infrastructure and energy space in India.