Engineering firm L&T Technology Services reported a net profit of ₹309.6 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The company witnessed a growth of around 18% in net profit year on year. The revenue of also saw an increase of 19% and reached to ₹2096.2 crore during the quarter. Transportation, which is the biggest segment and accounts for 34.5% of the overall revenue, experienced a significant increase of 23.9% during Q4.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company saw a growth of around 22% in both net profit and revenue. The revenue of L&T Tech touched ₹8,014 crore, while the net profit for the year was ₹1,170 crore.

L&T Technology will offer a final dividend of ₹30 per share, as per the recommendation of the board of the company.

“FY23 was a landmark year for us as we crossed a billion dollars in revenue run rate and ₹1,000 crores in annual profits. Our EBIT margin was the highest ever at 18.5% driven by a strong focus on building a robust and sustainable operating model. The combination of steady growth and expanding operating margin has led to an 18% CAGR in profits over the last 5 years," L&T Tech said in a release.

The company also released the details around the allotment of shares for those who had exercised their vested stock options under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has allotted 16,550 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each on April 26, 2023, to those grantees who had exercised their vested stock options under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016. The said shares will rank pari- passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respects," L&T Tech announced in a separate statement.

The company, which offers engineering services for the transportation and industrial products industries, has reported securing three contracts worth over $10 million in total during the last quarter. One of these contracts, announced in February, involves partnering with French technology company Thales to develop private 5G networks for urban railways. Another contract, announced the month before, involves becoming a strategic partner for aircraft manufacturer Airbus for several years.

