L&T Tech clocks 18% jump in net profit to 310 cr in Q4, declares dividend

Engineering firm L&T Technology Services reported a net profit of ₹309.6 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The company witnessed a growth of around 18% in net profit year on year. The revenue of also saw an increase of 19% and reached to ₹2096.2 crore during the quarter. Transportation, which is the biggest segment and accounts for 34.5% of the overall revenue, experienced a significant increase of 23.9% during Q4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}