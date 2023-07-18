L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 13% to ₹311 crore; revenue rises 15%2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:59 PM IST
L&T Tech Q1 Results: The tech major secured multi-million dollar projects from global customers across segments
L&T Technology Services released its Q1 Results on Tuesday and posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311.1 crore. The net profit of the company jumped 13% from ₹275 crore during the same quarter in fiscal year 2022-23. The revenue of the company witnessed a 15% jump to ₹2,301 crore in Q1FY24 from ₹2,006 crore during Q1FY23.
