L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 13% to 311 crore; revenue rises 15%

“We had a quarter of strong deal wins across all five segments, the highlight being a $50M plus deal in Telecom and Hitech. Our customers continue to spend on transformational technologies and seek ER&D partners who can deliver innovation, speed-to-market, and cost synergies. With the addition of Smart World and Communication, we are now better positioned to play in the Next generation communications space. The early wins and critical partnerships with telecom service providers, equipment manufacturers, and cyber security providers will create a robust foundation for our future growth," Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited said.

