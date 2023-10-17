L&T Tech Q2 results: Net profit up 1.3% QoQ at ₹316 crore, revenue at ₹2,387 crore
L&T Tech Q2 results: The company's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹17 per equity share, and fixed October 27 as the record date for the dividend payout.
L&T Technology Services, the tech arm of Larsen & Toubro, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹316 crore and a consolidated revenue of ₹2,378 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, as per a regulatory filing made on October 17.
