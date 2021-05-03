L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Monday reported net profit of ₹194.5 crore for the March quarter, down 5% from ₹204.8 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the profit was up 5% on a quarterly basis as the company had posted a profit of ₹186 crore in December quarter.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹1,440.5 crore as compared to ₹1,400.7 crore in December quarter and ₹1,446.6 crore in the year ago quarter. The dollar revenue witnessed a growth of 3.9% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) at $197.5 million.

L&T Tech posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of ₹239 crore for the quarter. EBIT margin came at 16.6%, up 140 bps QoQ. The company said that the board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹14.5/- per equity share.

During the quarter, LTTS won 6 deals with TCV of $10 million plus. Revenues from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 52% during the quarter.

The company said that the annual free cash flow generation at ₹1,252 crores was at a record high. “We are exiting FY21 on an optimistic note post three consecutive quarters of strong deal wins and sequential revenue and operating margin improvement. The annual free cash flow generation at ₹1,252 crores was at a record high. I am happy to note that in Q4, our revenue is back on the positive year-over-year growth path,'' said Amit Chadha, CEO & MD of LTTS.

