The company said that the annual free cash flow generation at ₹1,252 crores was at a record high. “We are exiting FY21 on an optimistic note post three consecutive quarters of strong deal wins and sequential revenue and operating margin improvement. The annual free cash flow generation at ₹1,252 crores was at a record high. I am happy to note that in Q4, our revenue is back on the positive year-over-year growth path,'' said Amit Chadha, CEO & MD of LTTS.