L&T Tech Services Q2 Results: Net profit rises 1.3% to ₹319.6 crore, revenue up 8% YoY; dividend declared
- L&T Tech Services Q2 Results: Net profit rises 1.3% to ₹319.6 crore, revenue up 8% YoY; dividend declared
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
L&T Tech Services Q2 Results: Larsen & Toubro Technology Services announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Wednesday, October 16, reporting a rise of 1.3 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹319.6 crore. The company's board also declared an interim dividend of ₹17 per share.
More to come