L&T Tech Services Q3: Net profit up 22% to ₹303.6 cr, revenue up 21%2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM IST
The revenue of the company grew by 21.4 per cent to ₹2,048.6 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,687.5 crore a year ago.
L&T Technology Services on Thursday reported a 22 per cent rise in net profit to ₹303.6 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹248.8 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Tech Services said in a regulatory filing.