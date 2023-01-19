L&T Tech Services Q3: Net profit up 22% to 303.6 cr, revenue up 21%

"Transportation performed well driven by healthy spends in our big bet - electric, autonomous and connected vehicles. 3 of the total 5 deal wins greater than $10M were from Industrial Products on the back of our differentiated capabilities in digital twin and sustainability driven product development. Operational performance continues to be robust with EBIT margin at an all-time high of 18.7% and our Net profit crossed the INR 3 Bn mark quarterly. This has been the 6th consecutive quarter of 18% plus EBIT margin. For FY23, we expect USD revenue growth to be around 15% organic, in constant currency (using Q4FY22 currency rates as benchmark)," he added.