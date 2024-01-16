L&T Technology Q3 Results: Net profit up 13.3% to ₹336 crore, revenue rises 12.3% YoY
Among other details, the firm said that the EBITDA of ₹487.7 crore for the quarter was registered up 11.9 percent, from ₹435.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
L&T Technology Services Limited on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹336.2 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 13.3% from ₹296.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, the firm said in a regulatory filing.
