L&T Technology Services Limited on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹336.2 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 13.3% from ₹296.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Technology’s revenue in Q3FY24 increased 12.3% to ₹2,421.8 crore, from ₹2,157 crore, YoY.

Among other details, the firm said that the EBITDA of ₹487.7 crore for the quarter was registered up 11.9 percent, from ₹435.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The EBIT margin stood at 17.2 percent, compared to 17.3 percent YoY.

Meanwhile, the firms said that At the end of Q3FY24, LTTS’ employee strength stood at 23,298, while the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,249, out of which 811 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

“We have made notable progress in each of our new-technology focus areas – AI, software defined vehicles (SDV) and cybersecurity. In AI, we filed 53 patents across segments like Transportation, Medical and Industrial Products. We had our first major win in SDV with a US OEM to define the architecture of their next generation automobiles. And continuing our SWC leveraged global deal wins, we won a $10M plus deal in cybersecurity. These wins are a testimony to our differentiated offerings that enable us to become strategic partners to our customers," said Amit Chadha, CEO and MD, L&T Technology Services Limited.

"All 5 segments grew positively for the second quarter in a row giving us 1% sequential growth despite the seasonal softness. A milestone win for us was the start of a significant relationship with bp to drive digital transformation. Our operational performance was steady helping us achieve double digit profit growth." Amit Chadha added.

