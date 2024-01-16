Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Technology Q3 Results: Net profit up 13.3% to 336 crore, revenue rises 12.3% YoY

L&T Technology Q3 Results: Net profit up 13.3% to 336 crore, revenue rises 12.3% YoY

Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

L&T Technology Services released their Q3 results

L&T Technology Services Limited on Tuesday reported a net profit of 336.2 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 13.3% from 296.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Technology’s revenue in Q3FY24 increased 12.3% to 2,421.8 crore, from 2,157 crore, YoY.

Among other details, the firm said that the EBITDA of 487.7 crore for the quarter was registered up 11.9 percent, from 435.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The EBIT margin stood at 17.2 percent, compared to 17.3 percent YoY.

ALSO READ: L&T bags mega order for high-speed electrification system for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Details here

Meanwhile, the firms said that At the end of Q3FY24, LTTS’ employee strength stood at 23,298, while the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,249, out of which 811 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

“We have made notable progress in each of our new-technology focus areas – AI, software defined vehicles (SDV) and cybersecurity. In AI, we filed 53 patents across segments like Transportation, Medical and Industrial Products. We had our first major win in SDV with a US OEM to define the architecture of their next generation automobiles. And continuing our SWC leveraged global deal wins, we won a $10M plus deal in cybersecurity. These wins are a testimony to our differentiated offerings that enable us to become strategic partners to our customers," said Amit Chadha, CEO and MD, L&T Technology Services Limited.

"All 5 segments grew positively for the second quarter in a row giving us 1% sequential growth despite the seasonal softness. A milestone win for us was the start of a significant relationship with bp to drive digital transformation. Our operational performance was steady helping us achieve double digit profit growth." Amit Chadha added.

