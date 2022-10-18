L&T Technology’s Q2 revenue jumps 24%; announces dividend1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 05:44 PM IST
LTTS revised its constant currency dollar revenue growth guidance to 15.5-16.5% for the financial year
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro Limited’s engineering, research and development subsidiary, L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), on Tuesday announced a 24.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its rupee revenue to ₹1,995 crore in Q2FY23. The company’s net profit rose 22.8% YoY to ₹282.4 crore.