L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.8% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : L&T Technology Services announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a 6.97% increase in revenue and a 0.8% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 2.98% and a decrease in profit by 8.01% as compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 9.24% quarter-on-quarter and 9.6% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 10.42% quarter-on-quarter and 2.98% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹29.57, marking a 0.65% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, L&T Technology Services delivered negative returns of -3.76% in the last week, -10.3% in the last 6 months, and -7.71% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹51326.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5873.35 & ₹3920.05 respectively.

Analysts covering L&T Technology Services have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts suggesting Sell, 5 analysts recommending Hold, 1 analyst advising Buy, and 1 analyst advocating Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for L&T Technology Services.

L&T Technology Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2461.9 2537.5 -2.98% 2301.4 +6.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1331.7 1219.1 +9.24% 1215.1 +9.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.6 74.6 -2.68% 57.4 +26.48% Total Operating Expense 2078.3 2109.3 -1.47% 1906 +9.04% Operating Income 383.6 428.2 -10.42% 395.4 -2.98% Net Income Before Taxes 432.7 471 -8.13% 431.1 +0.37% Net Income 313.6 340.9 -8.01% 311.1 +0.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.57 32.16 -8.05% 29.38 +0.65%