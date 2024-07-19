L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.8% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.97% YoY & profit increased by 0.8% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live
L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : L&T Technology Services announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a 6.97% increase in revenue and a 0.8% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 2.98% and a decrease in profit by 8.01% as compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 9.24% quarter-on-quarter and 9.6% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 10.42% quarter-on-quarter and 2.98% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 29.57, marking a 0.65% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, L&T Technology Services delivered negative returns of -3.76% in the last week, -10.3% in the last 6 months, and -7.71% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 51326.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 5873.35 & 3920.05 respectively.

Analysts covering L&T Technology Services have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts suggesting Sell, 5 analysts recommending Hold, 1 analyst advising Buy, and 1 analyst advocating Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for L&T Technology Services.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2461.92537.5-2.98%2301.4+6.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1331.71219.1+9.24%1215.1+9.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.674.6-2.68%57.4+26.48%
Total Operating Expense2078.32109.3-1.47%1906+9.04%
Operating Income383.6428.2-10.42%395.4-2.98%
Net Income Before Taxes432.7471-8.13%431.1+0.37%
Net Income313.6340.9-8.01%311.1+0.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.5732.16-8.05%29.38+0.65%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>313.6Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2461.9Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
