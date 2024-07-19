Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.8% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.8% YOY

Livemint

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.97% YoY & profit increased by 0.8% YoY

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : L&T Technology Services announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a 6.97% increase in revenue and a 0.8% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 2.98% and a decrease in profit by 8.01% as compared to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 9.24% quarter-on-quarter and 9.6% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 10.42% quarter-on-quarter and 2.98% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 29.57, marking a 0.65% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, L&T Technology Services delivered negative returns of -3.76% in the last week, -10.3% in the last 6 months, and -7.71% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 51326.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 5873.35 & 3920.05 respectively.

Analysts covering L&T Technology Services have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts suggesting Sell, 5 analysts recommending Hold, 1 analyst advising Buy, and 1 analyst advocating Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for L&T Technology Services.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2461.92537.5-2.98%2301.4+6.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1331.71219.1+9.24%1215.1+9.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.674.6-2.68%57.4+26.48%
Total Operating Expense2078.32109.3-1.47%1906+9.04%
Operating Income383.6428.2-10.42%395.4-2.98%
Net Income Before Taxes432.7471-8.13%431.1+0.37%
Net Income313.6340.9-8.01%311.1+0.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.5732.16-8.05%29.38+0.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹313.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2461.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.