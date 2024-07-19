L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.8% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q1 Results Live : L&T Technology Services announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a 6.97% increase in revenue and a 0.8% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 2.98% and a decrease in profit by 8.01% as compared to the previous quarter.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 9.24% quarter-on-quarter and 9.6% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, down by 10.42% quarter-on-quarter and 2.98% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹29.57, marking a 0.65% increase year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, L&T Technology Services delivered negative returns of -3.76% in the last week, -10.3% in the last 6 months, and -7.71% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹51326.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5873.35 & ₹3920.05 respectively.
Analysts covering L&T Technology Services have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts suggesting Sell, 5 analysts recommending Hold, 1 analyst advising Buy, and 1 analyst advocating Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for L&T Technology Services.
L&T Technology Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2461.9
|2537.5
|-2.98%
|2301.4
|+6.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1331.7
|1219.1
|+9.24%
|1215.1
|+9.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.6
|74.6
|-2.68%
|57.4
|+26.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|2078.3
|2109.3
|-1.47%
|1906
|+9.04%
|Operating Income
|383.6
|428.2
|-10.42%
|395.4
|-2.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|432.7
|471
|-8.13%
|431.1
|+0.37%
|Net Income
|313.6
|340.9
|-8.01%
|311.1
|+0.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.57
|32.16
|-8.05%
|29.38
|+0.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹313.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2461.9Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar