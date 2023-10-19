L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 11.69% YOY

L&T Technology Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 19.62% & the profit increased by 11.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 1.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% q-o-q & increased by 7.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹29.76 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y.

L&T Technology Services has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 33.71% return in last 6 months and 25.24% YTD return.

Currently the L&T Technology Services has a market cap of ₹48768.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4858.6 & ₹3215.85 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2386.5 2301.4 +3.7% 1995.1 +19.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1241.7 1215.1 +2.19% 1152.8 +7.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.1 57.4 +18.64% 59 +15.42% Total Operating Expense 1979 1906 +3.83% 1632.3 +21.24% Operating Income 407.5 395.4 +3.06% 362.8 +12.32% Net Income Before Taxes 436.1 431.1 +1.16% 388.9 +12.14% Net Income 315.4 311.1 +1.38% 282.4 +11.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.76 29.38 +1.29% 26.68 +11.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹315.4Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2386.5Cr

