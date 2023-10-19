L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 11.69% YOY
L&T Technology Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 19.62% & the profit increased by 11.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 1.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% q-o-q & increased by 7.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹29.76 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y.
L&T Technology Services has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 33.71% return in last 6 months and 25.24% YTD return.
Currently the L&T Technology Services has a market cap of ₹48768.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4858.6 & ₹3215.85 respectively.
As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.
L&T Technology Services Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2386.5
|2301.4
|+3.7%
|1995.1
|+19.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1241.7
|1215.1
|+2.19%
|1152.8
|+7.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.1
|57.4
|+18.64%
|59
|+15.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|1979
|1906
|+3.83%
|1632.3
|+21.24%
|Operating Income
|407.5
|395.4
|+3.06%
|362.8
|+12.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|436.1
|431.1
|+1.16%
|388.9
|+12.14%
|Net Income
|315.4
|311.1
|+1.38%
|282.4
|+11.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.76
|29.38
|+1.29%
|26.68
|+11.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹315.4Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2386.5Cr
