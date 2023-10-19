Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 11.69% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 11.69% YOY

Livemint

L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 19.62% YoY & profit increasedby 11.69% YoY

L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 Results

L&T Technology Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 19.62% & the profit increased by 11.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 1.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% q-o-q & increased by 7.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 29.76 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y.

L&T Technology Services has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 33.71% return in last 6 months and 25.24% YTD return.

Currently the L&T Technology Services has a market cap of 48768.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4858.6 & 3215.85 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2386.52301.4+3.7%1995.1+19.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1241.71215.1+2.19%1152.8+7.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.157.4+18.64%59+15.42%
Total Operating Expense19791906+3.83%1632.3+21.24%
Operating Income407.5395.4+3.06%362.8+12.32%
Net Income Before Taxes436.1431.1+1.16%388.9+12.14%
Net Income315.4311.1+1.38%282.4+11.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.7629.38+1.29%26.68+11.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹315.4Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2386.5Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.