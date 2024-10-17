L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.33% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.81% YoY & profit increased by 1.33% YoY.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live
L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live

L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live : L&T Technology Services declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 7.81% and a profit rise of 1.33% year-over-year. The company demonstrated solid growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 4.51% and profit up by 1.91%.

However, the financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which grew by 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 11.56% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs raises concerns about the company's margin sustainability moving forward.

Operating income saw a modest increase of 1.07% compared to the previous quarter but experienced a significant decrease of 4.86% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 30.12, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.21%.

The company's stock performance has shown some resilience, with a 2.66% return in the last week, 0.75% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 1.94%. Currently, L&T Technology Services boasts a market capitalization of 56,696.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 6,000 and a low of 4,111.

Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with 6 analysts issuing a Strong Sell rating, 11 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 1 a Strong Buy rating as of 17 Oct, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to Sell, indicating a lack of confidence in the stock's short-term performance.

In a positive move for shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of 17.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 25 Oct, 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 25 Oct, 2024, providing some financial return to its investors amidst mixed performance indicators.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2572.92461.9+4.51%2386.5+7.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1385.21331.7+4.02%1241.7+11.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization78.372.6+7.85%68.1+14.98%
Total Operating Expense2185.22078.3+5.14%1979+10.42%
Operating Income387.7383.6+1.07%407.5-4.86%
Net Income Before Taxes440.8432.7+1.87%436.1+1.08%
Net Income319.6313.6+1.91%315.4+1.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.1229.57+1.86%29.76+1.21%
FAQs
₹319.6Cr
₹2572.9Cr
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
