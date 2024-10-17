L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.33% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live : L&T Technology Services declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 7.81% and a profit rise of 1.33% year-over-year. The company demonstrated solid growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 4.51% and profit up by 1.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which grew by 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 11.56% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs raises concerns about the company's margin sustainability moving forward.

Operating income saw a modest increase of 1.07% compared to the previous quarter but experienced a significant decrease of 4.86% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹30.12, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's stock performance has shown some resilience, with a 2.66% return in the last week, 0.75% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 1.94%. Currently, L&T Technology Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹56,696.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6,000 and a low of ₹4,111.

Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with 6 analysts issuing a Strong Sell rating, 11 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 1 a Strong Buy rating as of 17 Oct, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to Sell, indicating a lack of confidence in the stock's short-term performance.

In a positive move for shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹17.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 25 Oct, 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 25 Oct, 2024, providing some financial return to its investors amidst mixed performance indicators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2572.9 2461.9 +4.51% 2386.5 +7.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1385.2 1331.7 +4.02% 1241.7 +11.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 78.3 72.6 +7.85% 68.1 +14.98% Total Operating Expense 2185.2 2078.3 +5.14% 1979 +10.42% Operating Income 387.7 383.6 +1.07% 407.5 -4.86% Net Income Before Taxes 440.8 432.7 +1.87% 436.1 +1.08% Net Income 319.6 313.6 +1.91% 315.4 +1.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.12 29.57 +1.86% 29.76 +1.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹319.6Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2572.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar