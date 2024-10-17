L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.33% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Live : L&T Technology Services declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 7.81% and a profit rise of 1.33% year-over-year. The company demonstrated solid growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 4.51% and profit up by 1.91%.
However, the financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which grew by 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 11.56% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs raises concerns about the company's margin sustainability moving forward.
Operating income saw a modest increase of 1.07% compared to the previous quarter but experienced a significant decrease of 4.86% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹30.12, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.21%.
The company's stock performance has shown some resilience, with a 2.66% return in the last week, 0.75% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 1.94%. Currently, L&T Technology Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹56,696.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6,000 and a low of ₹4,111.
Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with 6 analysts issuing a Strong Sell rating, 11 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 1 a Strong Buy rating as of 17 Oct, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to Sell, indicating a lack of confidence in the stock's short-term performance.
In a positive move for shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹17.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 25 Oct, 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 25 Oct, 2024, providing some financial return to its investors amidst mixed performance indicators.
L&T Technology Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2572.9
|2461.9
|+4.51%
|2386.5
|+7.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1385.2
|1331.7
|+4.02%
|1241.7
|+11.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|78.3
|72.6
|+7.85%
|68.1
|+14.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|2185.2
|2078.3
|+5.14%
|1979
|+10.42%
|Operating Income
|387.7
|383.6
|+1.07%
|407.5
|-4.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|440.8
|432.7
|+1.87%
|436.1
|+1.08%
|Net Income
|319.6
|313.6
|+1.91%
|315.4
|+1.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.12
|29.57
|+1.86%
|29.76
|+1.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹319.6Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2572.9Cr
