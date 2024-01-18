L&T Technology Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.27% YoY

L&T Technology Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.28% & the profit increased by 13.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.48% and the profit increased by 6.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.98% q-o-q & increased by 5.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.13% q-o-q & increased by 10.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.72 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.
L&T Technology Services has delivered 1.98% return in the last 1 week, 31.52% return in the last 6 months, and 1.8% YTD return.
Currently, L&T Technology Services has a market cap of ₹56570.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5566 & ₹3215.85 respectively.
As of 18 Jan, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.
L&T Technology Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2421.8
|2386.5
|+1.48%
|2157
|+12.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1253.9
|1241.7
|+0.98%
|1191.8
|+5.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|71.5
|68.1
|+4.99%
|58.9
|+21.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|2005.6
|1979
|+1.34%
|1780.3
|+12.66%
|Operating Income
|416.2
|407.5
|+2.13%
|376.7
|+10.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|465.5
|436.1
|+6.74%
|438.7
|+6.11%
|Net Income
|336.2
|315.4
|+6.59%
|296.8
|+13.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.72
|29.76
|+6.59%
|28.02
|+13.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹336.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2421.8Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!