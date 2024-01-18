L&T Technology Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.27% YoY

L&T Technology Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.28% & the profit increased by 13.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.48% and the profit increased by 6.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.98% q-o-q & increased by 5.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.13% q-o-q & increased by 10.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹31.72 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

L&T Technology Services has delivered 1.98% return in the last 1 week, 31.52% return in the last 6 months, and 1.8% YTD return.

Currently, L&T Technology Services has a market cap of ₹56570.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5566 & ₹3215.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 18 Jan, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2421.8 2386.5 +1.48% 2157 +12.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1253.9 1241.7 +0.98% 1191.8 +5.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 71.5 68.1 +4.99% 58.9 +21.39% Total Operating Expense 2005.6 1979 +1.34% 1780.3 +12.66% Operating Income 416.2 407.5 +2.13% 376.7 +10.49% Net Income Before Taxes 465.5 436.1 +6.74% 438.7 +6.11% Net Income 336.2 315.4 +6.59% 296.8 +13.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.72 29.76 +6.59% 28.02 +13.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹336.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2421.8Cr

