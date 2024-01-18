Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Technology Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.27% YoY

L&T Technology Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.27% YoY

Livemint

L&T Technology Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 12.28% YoY & Profit Increased by 13.27% YoY

L&T Technology Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

L&T Technology Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.28% & the profit increased by 13.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.48% and the profit increased by 6.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.98% q-o-q & increased by 5.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.13% q-o-q & increased by 10.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.72 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

L&T Technology Services has delivered 1.98% return in the last 1 week, 31.52% return in the last 6 months, and 1.8% YTD return.

Currently, L&T Technology Services has a market cap of 56570.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 5566 & 3215.85 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2421.82386.5+1.48%2157+12.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1253.91241.7+0.98%1191.8+5.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization71.568.1+4.99%58.9+21.39%
Total Operating Expense2005.61979+1.34%1780.3+12.66%
Operating Income416.2407.5+2.13%376.7+10.49%
Net Income Before Taxes465.5436.1+6.74%438.7+6.11%
Net Income336.2315.4+6.59%296.8+13.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.7229.76+6.59%28.02+13.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹336.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2421.8Cr

