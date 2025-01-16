Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 4.1% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 4.1% YOY

Livemint

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.55% YoY & profit decreased by 4.1% YoY, profit at 322.4 crore and revenue at 2653 crore.

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025:L&T Technology Services declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.55% compared to the same period last year, however, profit saw a decline of 4.1% year-over-year, standing at 322.4 crore against a revenue of 2653 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.11% and the profit increased by 0.88%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.71% quarter-on-quarter, with a notable increase of 11.26% year-over-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profits despite the growth in revenue.

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results

Operating income for the company was up by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and showed a slight increase of 1.37% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 30.4, which reflects a decrease of 4.16% when compared to the same quarter last year.

L&T Technology Services has delivered a -1.12% return in the last week, -0.32% return over the past six months, and a 2.41% year-to-date return.

As of 16 Jan, 2025, L&T Technology Services has a market capitalization of 51,367 crore, with a 52-week high of 6000 and a low of 4200.

Out of 25 analysts covering the company, 6 have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 have given a Sell rating, 6 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jan, 2025, is to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26532572.9+3.11%2421.8+9.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1395.11385.2+0.71%1253.9+11.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.878.3-7.02%71.5+1.82%
Total Operating Expense2231.12185.2+2.1%2005.6+11.24%
Operating Income421.9387.7+8.82%416.2+1.37%
Net Income Before Taxes439.9440.8-0.2%465.5-5.5%
Net Income322.4319.6+0.88%336.2-4.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.430.12+0.93%31.72-4.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹322.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹2653Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

