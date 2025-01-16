L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 4.1% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.55% YoY & profit decreased by 4.1% YoY, profit at ₹ 322.4 crore and revenue at ₹ 2653 crore.

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025:L&T Technology Services declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.55% compared to the same period last year, however, profit saw a decline of 4.1% year-over-year, standing at ₹322.4 crore against a revenue of ₹2653 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.11% and the profit increased by 0.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.71% quarter-on-quarter, with a notable increase of 11.26% year-over-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profits despite the growth in revenue.

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the company was up by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and showed a slight increase of 1.37% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹30.4, which reflects a decrease of 4.16% when compared to the same quarter last year.

L&T Technology Services has delivered a -1.12% return in the last week, -0.32% return over the past six months, and a 2.41% year-to-date return.

As of 16 Jan, 2025, L&T Technology Services has a market capitalization of ₹51,367 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6000 and a low of ₹4200. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 25 analysts covering the company, 6 have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 have given a Sell rating, 6 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jan, 2025, is to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2653 2572.9 +3.11% 2421.8 +9.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1395.1 1385.2 +0.71% 1253.9 +11.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.8 78.3 -7.02% 71.5 +1.82% Total Operating Expense 2231.1 2185.2 +2.1% 2005.6 +11.24% Operating Income 421.9 387.7 +8.82% 416.2 +1.37% Net Income Before Taxes 439.9 440.8 -0.2% 465.5 -5.5% Net Income 322.4 319.6 +0.88% 336.2 -4.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.4 30.12 +0.93% 31.72 -4.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹322.4Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹2653Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.