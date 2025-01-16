L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 4.1% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q3 Results 2025:L&T Technology Services declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.55% compared to the same period last year, however, profit saw a decline of 4.1% year-over-year, standing at ₹322.4 crore against a revenue of ₹2653 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.11% and the profit increased by 0.88%.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.71% quarter-on-quarter, with a notable increase of 11.26% year-over-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profits despite the growth in revenue.
Operating income for the company was up by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and showed a slight increase of 1.37% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹30.4, which reflects a decrease of 4.16% when compared to the same quarter last year.
L&T Technology Services has delivered a -1.12% return in the last week, -0.32% return over the past six months, and a 2.41% year-to-date return.
As of 16 Jan, 2025, L&T Technology Services has a market capitalization of ₹51,367 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6000 and a low of ₹4200.
Out of 25 analysts covering the company, 6 have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 have given a Sell rating, 6 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jan, 2025, is to Sell.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2653
|2572.9
|+3.11%
|2421.8
|+9.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1395.1
|1385.2
|+0.71%
|1253.9
|+11.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.8
|78.3
|-7.02%
|71.5
|+1.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|2231.1
|2185.2
|+2.1%
|2005.6
|+11.24%
|Operating Income
|421.9
|387.7
|+8.82%
|416.2
|+1.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|439.9
|440.8
|-0.2%
|465.5
|-5.5%
|Net Income
|322.4
|319.6
|+0.88%
|336.2
|-4.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.4
|30.12
|+0.93%
|31.72
|-4.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹322.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹2653Cr
