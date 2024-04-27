L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.24% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : L&T Technology Services declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.04% & the profit increased by 0.24% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit increased by 1.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.78% q-o-q & increased by 2.9% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2.88% q-o-q & increased by 1.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.16 for Q4 which increased by 0.19% Y-o-Y.

L&T Technology Services has delivered -1.8% return in the last 1 week, 25.21% return in last 6 months and -1.37% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the L&T Technology Services has a market cap of ₹54810.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5873.35 & ₹3500 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2537.5 2421.8 +4.78% 2370.6 +7.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1219.1 1253.9 -2.78% 1184.8 +2.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 74.6 71.5 +4.34% 56.9 +31.11% Total Operating Expense 2109.3 2005.6 +5.17% 1947.2 +8.32% Operating Income 428.2 416.2 +2.88% 423.4 +1.13% Net Income Before Taxes 471 465.5 +1.18% 462.4 +1.86% Net Income 340.9 336.2 +1.4% 340.1 +0.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.16 31.72 +1.39% 32.1 +0.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹340.9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2537.5Cr

