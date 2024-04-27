Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.24% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.24% YOY

Livemint

L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.04% YoY & profit increased by 0.24% YoY

L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live

L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : L&T Technology Services declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.04% & the profit increased by 0.24% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit increased by 1.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.78% q-o-q & increased by 2.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.88% q-o-q & increased by 1.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.16 for Q4 which increased by 0.19% Y-o-Y.

L&T Technology Services has delivered -1.8% return in the last 1 week, 25.21% return in last 6 months and -1.37% YTD return.

Currently the L&T Technology Services has a market cap of 54810.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5873.35 & 3500 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

L&T Technology Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2537.52421.8+4.78%2370.6+7.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1219.11253.9-2.78%1184.8+2.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization74.671.5+4.34%56.9+31.11%
Total Operating Expense2109.32005.6+5.17%1947.2+8.32%
Operating Income428.2416.2+2.88%423.4+1.13%
Net Income Before Taxes471465.5+1.18%462.4+1.86%
Net Income340.9336.2+1.4%340.1+0.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.1631.72+1.39%32.1+0.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹340.9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2537.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

