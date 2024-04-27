L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.24% YOY

L&T Technology Services Q4 Results Live : L&T Technology Services declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.04% & the profit increased by 0.24% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit increased by 1.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.78% q-o-q & increased by 2.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.88% q-o-q & increased by 1.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.16 for Q4 which increased by 0.19% Y-o-Y.
L&T Technology Services has delivered -1.8% return in the last 1 week, 25.21% return in last 6 months and -1.37% YTD return.
Currently the L&T Technology Services has a market cap of ₹54810.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5873.35 & ₹3500 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.
L&T Technology Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2537.5
|2421.8
|+4.78%
|2370.6
|+7.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1219.1
|1253.9
|-2.78%
|1184.8
|+2.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|74.6
|71.5
|+4.34%
|56.9
|+31.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|2109.3
|2005.6
|+5.17%
|1947.2
|+8.32%
|Operating Income
|428.2
|416.2
|+2.88%
|423.4
|+1.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|471
|465.5
|+1.18%
|462.4
|+1.86%
|Net Income
|340.9
|336.2
|+1.4%
|340.1
|+0.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.16
|31.72
|+1.39%
|32.1
|+0.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹340.9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2537.5Cr
