LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.54% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 5.06% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 1.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.15% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Operating income displayed a 4.75% increase from the previous quarter but decreased by 5.51% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹38.23, showing a 1.6% decrease year-over-year.

LTI Mindtree's stock performance in the market exhibited a 3.44% return in the last week, while reflecting -10.8% and -11.64% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.

With a market capitalization of ₹164686.2 Cr, LTI Mindtree's 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹6442 and ₹4513.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 18 Jul, 2024, provided varied ratings including 4 Strong Sell, 9 Sell, 10 Hold, 10 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9142.6 8892.9 +2.81% 8702.1 +5.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5887.1 5820.1 +1.15% 5598.7 +5.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 235.2 227 +3.61% 184.7 +27.34% Total Operating Expense 7771.7 7584.2 +2.47% 7251.3 +7.18% Operating Income 1370.9 1308.7 +4.75% 1450.8 -5.51% Net Income Before Taxes 1525.6 1448.3 +5.34% 1536.4 -0.7% Net Income 1133.8 1099.9 +3.08% 1151.5 -1.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 38.23 37.06 +3.16% 38.85 -1.6%