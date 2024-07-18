LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.54% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.06% YoY & profit decreased by 1.54% YoY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live
LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live

LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 5.06% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 1.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.15% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Operating income displayed a 4.75% increase from the previous quarter but decreased by 5.51% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 38.23, showing a 1.6% decrease year-over-year.

LTI Mindtree's stock performance in the market exhibited a 3.44% return in the last week, while reflecting -10.8% and -11.64% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.

With a market capitalization of 164686.2 Cr, LTI Mindtree's 52-week high and low were recorded at 6442 and 4513.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 18 Jul, 2024, provided varied ratings including 4 Strong Sell, 9 Sell, 10 Hold, 10 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9142.68892.9+2.81%8702.1+5.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5887.15820.1+1.15%5598.7+5.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization235.2227+3.61%184.7+27.34%
Total Operating Expense7771.77584.2+2.47%7251.3+7.18%
Operating Income1370.91308.7+4.75%1450.8-5.51%
Net Income Before Taxes1525.61448.3+5.34%1536.4-0.7%
Net Income1133.81099.9+3.08%1151.5-1.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.2337.06+3.16%38.85-1.6%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1133.8Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9142.6Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsLTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.54% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

314.65
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.7 (-3.59%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

143.70
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.75 (-7.56%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.65
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
7.25 (2.25%)

Tata Steel

165.65
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.4 (-0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue